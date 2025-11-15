Hario Housing Fire Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo Fire personnel wave

to families from a firetruck during the Hario Fire Parade at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

(CFAS) Hario Housing area in Sasebo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2025. For 78 years, CFAS has provided,

maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied

Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)