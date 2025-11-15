Hario Housing Fire Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) family members practice CPR during the Hario Fire

Parade open house at the CFAS Hario Housing area in Sasebo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2025. For 78 years,

CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-

deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the

community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)