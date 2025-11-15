Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo Fire Chief Mark
Wampler, Sparky, the National Fire Protection Association mascot, and Commander, Navy Region
Japan Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo firefighters wave from a firetruck during the Hario Fire
Parade at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Hario Housing area in Sasebo, Japan, Oct.
4, 2025. For 78 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to
empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families
and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H.
Bumps)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 01:10
|Photo ID:
|9391169
|VIRIN:
|251004-N-II719-1020
|Resolution:
|3706x5189
|Size:
|7.53 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hario Housing Fire Parade [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.