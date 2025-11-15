Hario Housing Fire Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo Fire Chief Mark

Wampler, Sparky, the National Fire Protection Association mascot, and Commander, Navy Region

Japan Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo firefighters wave from a firetruck during the Hario Fire

Parade at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Hario Housing area in Sasebo, Japan, Oct.

4, 2025. For 78 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to

empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families

and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H.

Bumps)