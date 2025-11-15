Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off

U.S. Air Force Airmen in-process for exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 15, 2025. The in-processing line ensured participants were properly equipped, accounted for and prepared to operate, MT 26-1 tested the wing’s ability to disperse, sustain and command combat operations from multiple forward locations under contested conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubboutine)
