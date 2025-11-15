Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off [Image 5 of 5]

    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off

    PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen in-process for exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 15, 2025. The in-processing line ensured participants were properly equipped, accounted for and prepared to operate, MT 26-1 tested the wing’s ability to disperse, sustain and command combat operations from multiple forward locations under contested conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubboutine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.16.2025 15:39
    Photo ID: 9390500
    VIRIN: 251115-F-JS667-1015
    Resolution: 3882x2773
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 Kicks Off

    TAGS

    Mosaic Tiger 26-1

