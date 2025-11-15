Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen raise a field tent during exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 15, 2025. Establishing shelter provides protected workspaces, secure supply storage and essential living areas that allow forward teams to sustain operations, maintain readiness and generate combat power in austere environments.The exercise provided Airmen with realistic, pressure-driven scenarios designed to enhance their readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubboutine)