Mosaic Tiger kicks off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen organize their gear and prepare to leave for exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 15, 2025. Part of the exercise took place at the Combat Support Training Range at Tyndall AFB, Florida, and its goal is to strengthen the wing’s ability to deploy rapidly and maintain mission effectiveness in dynamic or contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bre Lewis)