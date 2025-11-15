Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Airman Breanna Lewis 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen load luggage onto a bus to prepare for exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 15, 2025. MT 26-1 is a large-scale Agile Combat Employment (ACE) exercise designed to test the base’s ability to generate and sustain airpower from dispersed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Breanna Lewis)

    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 Kicks Off

    Mosaic Tiger 26-1

