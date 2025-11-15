Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen load luggage onto a bus to prepare for exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 15, 2025. MT 26-1 is a large-scale Agile Combat Employment (ACE) exercise designed to test the base’s ability to generate and sustain airpower from dispersed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Breanna Lewis)