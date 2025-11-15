U.S. Air Force Airmen load luggage onto a bus to prepare for exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 15, 2025. MT 26-1 is a large-scale Agile Combat Employment (ACE) exercise designed to test the base’s ability to generate and sustain airpower from dispersed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Breanna Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2025 15:39
|Photo ID:
|9390492
|VIRIN:
|251115-F-IQ323-9331
|Resolution:
|7204x4803
|Size:
|7.44 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Breanna Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.