Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off

U.S. Air Force Airmen assemble a shelter frame during exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1 operations at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 15, 2025. Throughout MT 26-1, Airmen practiced setting up and sustaining forward operating locations to strengthen teamwork, agility and mission-ready capabilities in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)