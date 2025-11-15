Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off [Image 1 of 5]

    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off

    PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assemble a shelter frame during exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1 operations at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 15, 2025. Throughout MT 26-1, Airmen practiced setting up and sustaining forward operating locations to strengthen teamwork, agility and mission-ready capabilities in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.16.2025 15:39
    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 Kicks Off

    Mosaic Tiger 26-1

