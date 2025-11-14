16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force ­­­­­­­­­­­Capt. Jonathan Gill, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a cargo mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2025. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo in the CENTCOM AOR to maintain peace and stability across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)