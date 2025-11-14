U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexander Long, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, loads cargo into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft before a cargo mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2025. Loadmasters are responsible for supervising the loading, securing and unloading of cargo, vehicles and people while providing passenger comfort and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2025 09:10
|Photo ID:
|9389630
|VIRIN:
|251030-F-FM571-1128
|Resolution:
|5435x3489
|Size:
|791.02 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, 16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.