16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Samuelson, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, prepares to secure cargo on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft before a cargo mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2025. Loadmasters are responsible for supervising the loading, securing and unloading of cargo, vehicles and people while providing passenger comfort and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)