U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John McDaniel, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron commander, reviews flight information during a cargo mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2025. The inherent flexibility and performance of the C-17 force improves the ability of the total airlift system to fulfill the worldwide air mobility requirements of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2025 09:10
|Photo ID:
|9389631
|VIRIN:
|251030-F-FM571-1365
|Resolution:
|4510x3098
|Size:
|460.26 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.