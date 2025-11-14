Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR [Image 7 of 12]

    16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.30.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee Darbasie 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Samuelson and Airman 1st Class Alexander Long, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmasters, load cargo into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft before a cargo mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2025. Loadmasters are responsible for supervising the loading, securing and unloading of cargo, vehicles and people while providing passenger comfort and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

