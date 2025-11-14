16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Delano Andres, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Phoenix Raven team lead, stands guard on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a cargo mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2025. Ravens are an elite team of security forces members who ensure the security of aircrew, aircraft and cargo in hostile or high-threat areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)