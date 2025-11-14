C-17 conducts airlift mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A passenger disembarks a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft after a mission to an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 28, 2025. Globemasters deployed to CENTCOM conducted strategic airlifts, transporting personnel and cargo throughout the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)