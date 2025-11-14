C-17 conducts airlift mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Joe Busby, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, observes engine start for a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 27, 2025. Aircraft loadmasters ensure cargo and passengers are loaded, secured, and delivered safely across the US CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)