    C-17 conducts airlift mission [Image 3 of 7]

    C-17 conducts airlift mission

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.26.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Joe Busby, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, observes engine start for a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 27, 2025. Aircraft loadmasters ensure cargo and passengers are loaded, secured, and delivered safely across the US CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 16:11
    Photo ID: 9388866
    VIRIN: 251027-F-UY946-1140
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.34 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    AFCENT
    USCENTCOM

