C-17 conducts airlift mission

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Weatherford, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster, walks across the ramp at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 27, 2025. Aircraft loadmasters ensure cargo and passengers are loaded, secured, and delivered safely across the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)