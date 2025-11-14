C-17 conducts airlift mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Weatherford, left, and Airman First Class Joe Busby, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmasters, position and lock cargo in place on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 27, 2025. Aircraft loadmasters ensure cargo and passengers are loaded, secured, and delivered safely across the US CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)