Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-17 conducts airlift mission [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    C-17 conducts airlift mission

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.26.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force air transportation specialist from the 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron pushes a cargo pallet onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 27, 2025. Air transportation specialists are essential ground crew members responsible for the safe and efficient movement of personnel, cargo, and hazardous materials to and from cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 16:11
    Photo ID: 9388865
    VIRIN: 251027-F-UY946-1019
    Resolution: 7252x4835
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 conducts airlift mission [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Nicholas Monteleone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-17 conducts airlift mission
    C-17 conducts airlift mission
    C-17 conducts airlift mission
    C-17 conducts airlift mission
    C-17 conducts airlift mission
    C-17 conducts airlift mission
    C-17 conducts airlift mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    USCENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download