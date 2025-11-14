C-17 conducts airlift mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force air transportation specialist from the 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron pushes a cargo pallet onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 27, 2025. Air transportation specialists are essential ground crew members responsible for the safe and efficient movement of personnel, cargo, and hazardous materials to and from cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)