C-17 conducts airlift mission

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Weatherford, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster, offloads cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 28, 2025. Air transportation specialists are essential ground crew members responsible for the safe and efficient movement of personnel, cargo, and hazardous materials to and from cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)