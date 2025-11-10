Built for the Mission: 378th ECES Keeps Maintenance Facilities Mission-Ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Kirk, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structural maintenance journeyman, inspects tension fabric systems on large area maintenance shelters within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 24, 2025. By verifying shelter stability, the 378th ECES ensures maintenance operations continue without interruption to combat sorties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan)