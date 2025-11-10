Built for the Mission: 378th ECES Keeps Maintenance Facilities Mission-Ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sean Stark, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structural maintenance journeyman, inspects tension fabric systems on large area maintenance shelters within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 24, 2025. Structural maintainers play a vital role in keeping maintenance shelters operational, reinforcing the wing’s ability to sustain combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan)