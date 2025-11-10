Built for the Mission: 378th ECES Keeps Maintenance Facilities Mission-Ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Kirk, right, and Airman 1st Class Sean Stark, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structural maintenance journeymen, inspect tension fabric systems on large area maintenance shelters within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 24, 2025. Ensuring shelter reliability supports safe and efficient maintenance, a key factor in sustaining combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan)