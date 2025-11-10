U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sean Stark, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structural maintenance journeyman, inspects tension fabric systems on large area maintenance shelters within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 24, 2025. Through preventive inspections, the 378th ECES ensures vital structures remain mission-ready and support enduring operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 06:11
|Photo ID:
|9384775
|VIRIN:
|251023-F-YI895-1435
|Resolution:
|5304x3529
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Built for the Mission: 378th ECES Keeps Maintenance Facilities Mission-Ready [Image 6 of 6], by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Built for the Mission: 378th ECES Keeps Maintenance Facilities Mission-Ready
