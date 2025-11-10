Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Built for the Mission: 378th ECES Keeps Maintenance Facilities Mission-Ready [Image 5 of 6]

    Built for the Mission: 378th ECES Keeps Maintenance Facilities Mission-Ready

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman DeQuan Simmons 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Kirk, left, and Airman 1st Class Sean Stark, right, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structural maintenance journeymen, inspect tension fabric systems on large area maintenance shelters within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 24, 2025. The integrity of the LAMS directly supports the wing’s ability to conduct and sustain mission-critical aircraft maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 06:11
    This work, Built for the Mission: 378th ECES Keeps Maintenance Facilities Mission-Ready [Image 6 of 6], by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    Ninth Air Force
    378th AEW
    378th ECES
    CENTCOM

