Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point Conducts Cliff Side Training [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point Conducts Cliff Side Training

    KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson  

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Markus Warnock, an aviation survival technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, gives a hand signal to the flight mechanic on a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter during a training exercise in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii Nov. 12, 2025. Vertical surface hoist training enhances the Coast Guard’s ability to respond to emergencies along shorelines, cliffs, and other high-risk environments. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 02:34
    Photo ID: 9384732
    VIRIN: 251112-G-OX937-1040
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 289.12 KB
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point Conducts Cliff Side Training
    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point Conducts Cliff Side Training
    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point Conducts Cliff Side Training
    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point Conducts Cliff Side Training
    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point Conducts Cliff Side Training
    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point Conducts Cliff Side Training
    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point Conducts Cliff Side Training
    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point Conducts Cliff Side Training
    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point Conducts Cliff Side Training
    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point Conducts Cliff Side Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rescue Swimmer
    Air Station Barbers Point
    Coast Guard
    USCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download