U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point Conducts Cliff Side Training

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Kimble Petersen, an aviation survival technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, conducts hand signals to the flight mechanic while being hoisted down from a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter during a training exercise in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii Nov. 12, 2025. During cliff or vertical hoist operations, coordination between the aircraft commander, flight mechanic, and rescue swimmer is critical to maintain safety, minimize rotor wash hazards, and ensure precision placement. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)