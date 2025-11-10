U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point Conducts Cliff Side Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Kimble Petersen, an aviation survival technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, is lowered from a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter during a vertical surface training exercise in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii Nov. 12, 2025. Vertical surface hoisting is a specialized technique in which aircrews lower rescue swimmers to vertical terrain, such as cliff faces, mountainsides, or ship superstructures, to recover stranded or injured individuals. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)