    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point Conducts Cliff Side Training [Image 6 of 10]

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point Conducts Cliff Side Training

    KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson  

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Kimble Petersen, an aviation survival technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, scans the scene below while being hoisted down from a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter during a training exercise in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii Nov. 12, 2025. Cliff-side and vertical hoist missions often occur in remote or inaccessible terrain, requiring precise aircraft positioning and environmental awareness to avoid obstacles and wind shear. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 02:34
    Photo ID: 9384724
    VIRIN: 251112-G-OX937-1018
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 655.29 KB
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Rescue Swimmer
    Air Station Barbers Point
    Coast Guard
    USCG

