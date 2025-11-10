U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point Conducts Cliff Side Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Kimble Petersen, an aviation survival technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, scans the scene below while being hoisted down from a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter during a training exercise in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii Nov. 12, 2025. Cliff-side and vertical hoist missions often occur in remote or inaccessible terrain, requiring precise aircraft positioning and environmental awareness to avoid obstacles and wind shear. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)