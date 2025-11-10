U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point Conducts Cliff Side Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Kimble Petersen, an aviation survival technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, is hoisted from a cliff to a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter during a training exercise in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii Nov. 12, 2025. Coast Guard AST's are trained to assess patient condition mid-hoist, stabilize trauma victims in rescue litters, and communicate vital information to flight medics and pilots during recovery. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)