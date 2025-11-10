U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point Conducts Cliff Side Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Kimble Petersen, an aviation survival technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, is lowered from a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter during a training exercise in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii Nov. 12, 2025. Coast Guard rescue swimmers train to operate in high seas, heavy surf, and extreme weather conditions, ensuring they can respond during hurricanes, storms, and ship disasters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)