Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Timothy Haltom, left, and Staff Sgt. Cole Kirschner, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems maintenance journeymen, discuss grease off-loading procedures within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 29, 2025. By maintaining essential infrastructure, WFSM Airmen directly support the Air Force’s mission to conduct and sustain combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)