Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Timothy Haltom, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance journeyman, uses a Vac-Con pipe to clean out a dining facility grease trap within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 29, 2025. WFSM Airmen play a vital role in mission readiness by sustaining critical infrastructure, preventing environmental risks, and ensuring adherence to health and safety standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)