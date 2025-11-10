U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Timothy Haltom, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance journeyman, secures vacuum pipes to a Vac-Con truck within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 29, 2025. WFSM Airmen maintain operational readiness by diagnosing and resolving problems with plumbing, sewage, backflow prevention, and fuel distribution infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2025 09:15
|Photo ID:
|9382654
|VIRIN:
|251029-F-GC829-1167
|Resolution:
|5566x3703
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Tyler Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.