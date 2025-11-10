Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Moody 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Timothy Haltom, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance journeyman, power washes a dining facility grease trap within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 29, 2025. WFSM Airmen maintain operational readiness by diagnosing and resolving problems with plumbing, sewage, backflow prevention, and fuel distribution infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.11.2025 09:15
    Photo ID: 9382647
    VIRIN: 251029-F-GC829-1123
    Resolution: 3558x5347
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Tyler Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance
    Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance
    Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance
    Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance
    Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance
    Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance
    Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance
    Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance
    Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    ECES
    WFSM
    378th AEW
    CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download