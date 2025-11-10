Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Timothy Haltom, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance journeyman, power washes a dining facility grease trap within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 29, 2025. WFSM Airmen maintain operational readiness by diagnosing and resolving problems with plumbing, sewage, backflow prevention, and fuel distribution infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)