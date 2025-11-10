Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance [Image 5 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Moody 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Timothy Haltom, left, directs Airman 1st Class Karl Wright III, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems maintenance journeymen, to guide a Vac-Con pipe into a dining facility grease trap within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 29, 2025. WFSM Airmen play a vital role in mission readiness by sustaining critical infrastructure, preventing environmental risks, and ensuring adherence to health and safety standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.11.2025 09:15
    Photo ID: 9382652
    VIRIN: 251029-F-GC829-1081
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Tyler Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance
    Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance
    Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance
    Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance
    Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance
    Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance
    Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance
    Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance
    Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    ECES
    WFSM
    378th AEW
    CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download