Keeping the mission flowing: WFSM Airmen tackle grease trap maintenance

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Karl Wright III, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems maintenance journeyman, drives a Vac-Con truck to unload grease within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 29, 2025. By maintaining essential infrastructure, WFSM Airmen directly support the Air Force’s mission to conduct and sustain combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)