Shadows and Light: The Nation’s Capital at Sunset

Traffic lights and vehicle trails streak beneath the Friendship Archway in Washington’s Chinatown district during the evening, Nov. 6, 2025. The archway stands as a vibrant cultural landmark, celebrating the heritage and diversity of the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
