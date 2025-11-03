Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shadows and Light: The Nation’s Capital at Sunset [Image 5 of 10]

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    187th Fighter Wing

    The Jefferson Memorial is visible through autumn leaves as dusk settles over the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., Nov. 6, 2025. The memorial remains a focal point of the National Mall and an enduring symbol of liberty and reason. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.08.2025 14:55
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shadows and Light: The Nation’s Capital at Sunset [Image 10 of 10], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

