The Jefferson Memorial is visible through autumn leaves as dusk settles over the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., Nov. 6, 2025. The memorial remains a focal point of the National Mall and an enduring symbol of liberty and reason. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2025 14:55
|Photo ID:
|9381854
|VIRIN:
|251106-Z-VZ654-1006
|Resolution:
|9263x6175
|Size:
|18.3 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shadows and Light: The Nation’s Capital at Sunset [Image 10 of 10], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.