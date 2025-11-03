Shadows and Light: The Nation’s Capital at Sunset

People walk near the Tidal Basin as the Jefferson Memorial catches the golden hour light in Washington, D.C., Nov. 6, 2025. The area surrounding the memorial draws residents and visitors for recreation and reflection along the water. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|11.06.2025
|11.08.2025 14:56
|9381853
|251106-Z-VZ654-1002
|9263x6175
|11.83 MB
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
