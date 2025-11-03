Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D.C. After Hours: Monuments, Movement and Reflection [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    D.C. After Hours: Monuments, Movement and Reflection

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    187th Fighter Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Memorial is seen across the Potomac River as twilight fades in Washington, D.C., Nov. 6, 2025. The three spires represent the core values of the U.S. Air Force—integrity, service and excellence. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.08.2025 14:55
    Photo ID: 9381858
    VIRIN: 251106-Z-VZ654-1007
    Resolution: 8189x5420
    Size: 22.93 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. After Hours: Monuments, Movement and Reflection [Image 10 of 10], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shadows and Light: The Nation’s Capital at Sunset
    Shadows and Light: The Nation’s Capital at Sunset
    Shadows and Light: The Nation’s Capital at Sunset
    Shadows and Light: The Nation’s Capital at Sunset
    Shadows and Light: The Nation’s Capital at Sunset
    Shadows and Light: The Nation’s Capital at Sunset
    D.C. After Hours: Monuments, Movement and Reflection
    D.C. After Hours: Monuments, Movement and Reflection
    Shadows and Light: The Nation’s Capital at Sunset
    Shadows and Light: The Nation’s Capital at Sunset

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download