The U.S. Air Force Memorial is seen across the Potomac River as twilight fades in Washington, D.C., Nov. 6, 2025. The three spires represent the core values of the U.S. Air Force—integrity, service and excellence. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2025 14:55
|Photo ID:
|9381858
|VIRIN:
|251106-Z-VZ654-1007
|Resolution:
|8189x5420
|Size:
|22.93 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D.C. After Hours: Monuments, Movement and Reflection [Image 10 of 10], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.