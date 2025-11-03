D.C. After Hours: Monuments, Movement and Reflection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force Memorial is seen across the Potomac River as twilight fades in Washington, D.C., Nov. 6, 2025. The three spires represent the core values of the U.S. Air Force—integrity, service and excellence. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)