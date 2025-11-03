Shadows and Light: The Nation’s Capital at Sunset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Jefferson Memorial is framed by autumn leaves as the sun sets over the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., Nov. 6, 2025. The neoclassical monument honors Thomas Jefferson, the nation’s third president and author of the Declaration of Independence. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)