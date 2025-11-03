The Jefferson Memorial is framed by autumn leaves as the sun sets over the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., Nov. 6, 2025. The neoclassical monument honors Thomas Jefferson, the nation’s third president and author of the Declaration of Independence. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2025 14:56
|Photo ID:
|9381851
|VIRIN:
|251106-Z-VZ654-1004
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|17.57 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shadows and Light: The Nation’s Capital at Sunset [Image 10 of 10], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.