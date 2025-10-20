492nd Special Operations Wing welcomes new leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 492nd Special Operations Wing render a final salute to U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Wnetrzak, outgoing 492nd SOW commander at a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 27, 2025. A longstanding military tradition, the ceremony marked the official transfer of command of the 492nd SOW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Liz Easterling)