492nd Special Operations Wing welcomes new leadership

Members of the 492nd Special Operations Wing render a final salute to U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Wnetrzak, outgoing 492nd SOW commander at a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 27, 2025. A longstanding military tradition, the ceremony marked the official transfer of command of the 492nd SOW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Liz Easterling)
