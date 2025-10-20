U.S. Air Force Col. Zach Blom, incoming 492nd Special Operations Wing commander, delivers his first remarks during a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 27, 2025. The 492nd SOW is a mission diverse wing in AFSOC, conducting global flying operations and training the next generation of Air Commandos. (U.S. Air Force photo by Liz Easterling)
492nd Special Operations Wing welcomes new leadership
