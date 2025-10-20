492nd Special Operations Wing welcomes new leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, commander Air Force Special Operations Command, passes the guidon to Col. Zach Blom, incoming commander of the 492nd SOW, during a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 27, 2025. The 492nd SOW is a mission diverse wing in AFSOC, conducting global flying operations and training the next generation of Air Commandos. (U.S. Air Force photo by Liz Easterling)