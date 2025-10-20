U.S. Air Force Col. Zach Blom, incoming 492nd Special Operations Wing commander, delivers his first remarks during a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 27, 2025. Blom addressed the Air Commandos of the 492nd SOW, highlighting his vision for the future and honoring the wing’s legacy of excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Liz Easterling)
492nd Special Operations Wing welcomes new leadership
