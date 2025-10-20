Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    492nd Special Operations Wing welcomes new leadership [Image 1 of 5]

    492nd Special Operations Wing welcomes new leadership

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jonathan D McCallum 

    492d Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Zach Blom, incoming 492nd Special Operations Wing commander, delivers his first remarks during a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 27, 2025. Blom addressed the Air Commandos of the 492nd SOW, highlighting his vision for the future and honoring the wing’s legacy of excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Liz Easterling)

