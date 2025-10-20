492nd Special Operations Wing welcomes new leadership

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, left, commander Air Force Special Operations Command, applauds Col. Zach Blom, center, incoming 492nd Special Operations Wing commander, alongside Col. Patrick Wnetrzak, right, outgoing 492nd SOW commander during a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 27, 2025. The ceremony marked the official transition of leadership and continued legacy of excellence within the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Liz Easterling)
|06.27.2025
|10.21.2025 17:20
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
