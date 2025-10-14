Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 10.20.2025 14:15 Photo ID: 9365900 VIRIN: 210203-A-WC780-3012 Resolution: 2000x1334 Size: 463.74 KB Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Official Photo of The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Elle Crowhurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.