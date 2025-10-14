Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The U.S. Army Field Band in Concert [Image 9 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The U.S. Army Field Band in Concert

    UNITED STATES

    04.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elle Crowhurst 

    The United States Army Field Band

    Photo from a live performance by The U.S. Army Field Band (U.S. Army Photo taken by Staff Sgt Raymond Maldonado, uploaded by Staff Sgt. Ellé Crowhurst).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2025
    Date Posted: 10.20.2025 14:15
    Photo ID: 9365891
    VIRIN: 250405-A-WC780-3009
    Resolution: 8056x5373
    Size: 30.85 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Army Field Band in Concert [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Elle Crowhurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LTC Robinson leading The U.S. Army Field Band in Concert
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus
    The U.S. Army Field Band at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
    The U.S. Army Field Band at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
    The U.S. Army Field Band at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
    The U.S. Army Field Band in Concert
    The U.S. Army Field Band in Concert
    The U.S. Army Field Band in Concert
    The U.S. Army Field Band in Concert
    The U.S. Army Field Band in Concert with Bass Trombone Soloist
    Official Photo of The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Concert Band
    US Army Field Band
    Trumpet Player

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download