Photo from a live performance at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Edinburgh, Scotland in 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2025 14:15
|Photo ID:
|9365873
|VIRIN:
|220817-A-WC780-6285
|Resolution:
|5970x3972
|Size:
|4.66 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Army Field Band at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Elle Crowhurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.